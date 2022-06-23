Chris Daughtry on Feeling ‘Guilt’ After Death of Daughter & Mom

Getty/Instagram

Singer Chris Daughtry is mourning the loss of his mother Sandra and stepdaughter Hannah, who passed away last fall.

Sandra lost her battle with cancer and Hannah, 25, committed suicide within days of each other, and now Chris is opening up about his heartbreak.

While visiting “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Chris shared, “I dealt with both differently, processed both losses very differently — the common denominator in both is the guilt. [Thinking], ‘I wish I would have said this. I wish I would’ve done this. I wish I would’ve called more.’”

The “It’s Not Over” singer added that those moments of guilt are “the hardest because you can’t do anything about it. There’s always going to be reminders of what you could’ve done or whatever, and I tend to beat myself up a lot over it.”

Hannah and her 23-year-old brother Griffin are Chris’ wife Deanna’s kids from a prior relationship. Daughtry, 41, and Deanna, 48, are the parents of twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 11. They have been together more than 20 years.

In January, two months after Hannah was found dead at her Tennessee home, The family revealed to People that Hannah died by suicide and was under the influence of narcotics at the time of her death.

They said, “Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021. Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement we are now able to speak in further detail.”

The family noted that Price “was in and out of therapy and treatment centers” over the years after struggling with her mental health “from a young age.”

They added, “As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships. Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”

According to the family, Price contacted her family and expressed that she “was in fear for her life.”

The family then called the police, who did a wellness check on Price, who they determined to be “OK.”

Later that day, Price was found dead by hanging by her boyfriend, who called 911.

The family said, “Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her. We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve. If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems, please seek help immediately. Free and confidential resources below can help you or a loved one connect with a skilled, trained mental health professional or counselor.”

According to Price’s autopsy report, obtained by TMZ, methamphetamine and fentanyl were found in her system at the time of her death.