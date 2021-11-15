New Details of Chris Daughtry’s Daughter Hannah’s Death Investigation

Getty/Instagram

Chris Daughtry’s daughter Hannah Price, 25, was found dead at her Nashville home on Friday, and now prosecutors are speaking out about the investigation.

The 8th District Tennessee District Attorney’s office tells TMZ, "This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible."

The clarification comes after a source told TMZ that detectives had previously told the family it was a homicide.

Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly was also arrested the same day her body was found, but on an unrelated charge. He has not been labeled a suspect or person of interest in the case.

Over the weekend, Deanna Daughtry remembered her daughter on Instagram and noted she had been injured before she died. She wrote, “My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”

Bereaved dad Chris also broke his silence, posting about his grief on Instagram Saturday.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours," he wrote. "I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken."



"I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately," he went on to reveal. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Thanking fans, he wrote, "Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss."

Addressing Hannah directly, he wrote, "Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss."

A statement posted to his band Daughtry's Facebook account confirmed, "Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed."

"The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time," it went on. "Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still on going."