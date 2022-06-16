Television June 16, 2022
‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ Premiere Date Announced
Jennifer Hudson is making her daytime talk show debut very soon!
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” will premiere September 12.
Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent have signed on as executive producers and showrunners. The three previously worked together on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III will also be executive producers on the show, while Shani Black is taking on a co-executive producer role.
In a statement, Mike Darnell, President of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, said, “I’ve worked with Mary, Andy and Corey across multiple shows for the past nine years, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to keep them in the family because they are truly the best in the business. With Jennifer’s incredible talents, and the addition of Lisa, Graehme, Walter and Shani to the producing team, I know this show is going to be fantastic and I’m excited for what’s to come.”
Just days before the announcement, Hudson became an EGOT winner after she won her first Tony as a co-producer for “A Strange Loop,” which won Best Musical.