Gracie Awards! Holly Robinson Peete to Host and Christina Perri to Perform

Getty Images

The Gracie Awards are right around the corner, and the show has some big news!

Holly Robinson Peete will emcee the event, while Christina Perri is set to perform her new single “Evergone.”

“Extra’s” own Rachel Lindsay will serve as the first-ever Gracie Awards ambassador.

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) puts on the award show every year to celebrate women in television, radio, and the digital space, and the organization says it aims to honor those who have “demonstrated their commitment to sharing emotionally charged, timely, and compelling content that continues to further the achievements of all women in media.”

Robinson Peete shared in a statement, “I’m thrilled to be a part of such a special day honoring the tenacity, intelligence and fierceness of my fellow women in media. I attended my first Gracie Awards over 10 years ago and have been a fan of AWMF and the work they do to uplift women ever since, so being asked to come back as the host is quite the honor. I can’t wait to celebrate all of the many accomplishments in person this year.”