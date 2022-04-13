Gracie Awards 2022 Winners Announced

Getty Images

Earlier today, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation announced the winners for the 2022 Gracie Awards, which honor talented women in TV, radio, and digital media.

Some of the big names to win include Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Clarkson, Elle Fanning, Kaitlyn Dever, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, as well as Tamron Hall.

The ceremony will be held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 24.

In a statement, Becky Brooks, President, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, said, “Throughout this past year we have seen a number of remarkable projects by and about inspirational women. We are honored to shine a spotlight on these women, whose stories have driven cultural awareness, offered entertainment that has made us laugh, cry, and everything in between. This year, we will be returning to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and are delighted to return to an in-person format so that we can properly celebrate together.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay has also been announced as a Gracie Awards ambassador.

Here's some of the winners below:

TELEVISION NATIONAL HONOREES

“48 Hours: A Promise to Ahmaud” (“48 Hours”)

CBS News

Investigative Feature [TV — National]

“48 Hours: What Happened to the Perfect Child?” (“48 Hours”)

CBS News

Documentary — News [TV - National]

“60 Minutes: Saving the Mountain Gorillas” (“60 Minutes”)

ViacomCBS

Soft News Feature [TV — National]

“Baby Roe Speaks” (“ABC News Prime”)

ABC News

Interview Feature [TV — National]

“Beverly Chase” (“VICE on Showtime”)

VICE Media (United States of America)

Showrunner Nonfiction — News [TV — National]

“Custody Dispute” (“NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt”)

NBC News

News Feature Series [TV — National]

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Hulu

Actress in a Leading Role — Comedy or Musical [TV — National]

“Friday Night Vibes”

TBS

Special or Variety [TV — National]

Geeta Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles, Nadia Hallgren and Yoruba Richen (“Black and Missing”)

HBO/HBO Max

Director [TV — National]

Hind Hassan (VICE News)

VICE Media (United States of America)

Reporter/Correspondent [TV — National]

“Home Sweet Home”

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television & ARRAY Filmworks

Family Series [TV — National]

“Honour”

BritBox

Made for Television Movie [TV — National]

Jane Ferguson (“PBS NewsHour”)

PBS

Reporter/Correspondent — Public Broadcast [TV - National]

Jen Flanz (“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”)

Comedy Central

Showrunner Nonfiction — Latenight [TV — National]

Jillian Mercado (“The L Word: Generation Q”)

Showtime

Actress in a Breakthrough Role — Drama [TV — National]

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

Hulu

Actress in a Leading Role — Made for TV Movie or Limited Series [TV — National]

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Talk Show — Entertainment [TV — National]

Lana Parilla (“Why Women Kill”)

CBS Studios

Actress in a Supporting Role — Comedy or Musical [TV — National]

Linsey Davis (ABC News)

ABC News

On-Air Talent — News Magazine [TV — National]

Mahlet Girma (“Breast Cancer Awareness: The Story of Mahlet Girma”)

Voice of America

Non-English Program [TV — National]

“Maid”

Warner Bros. Television

Limited Series [TV — National]

Maria Taylor (NBC Sports and Olympics)

NBC Sports and Olympics

On-Air Talent — Sports [TV — National]

Marja-Lewis Ryan (“The L Word: Generation Q”)

Showtime

Showrunner Fiction — Drama [TV — National]

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Showtime

Actress in a Leading Role — Drama [TV — National]

Melissa McCarthy (“Nine Perfect Strangers”)

Hulu

Actress in a Supporting Role — Made for TV Movie or Limited Series [TV — National]

Michelle King (“The Good Fight”)

CBS Studios/King Size Productions

Producer — Entertainment [TV — National]

Nasim Pedrad (“CHAD”)

TBS

Actress in a Breakthrough Role — Comedy [TV — National]

Nida Manzoor (“We Are Lady Parts”)

Working Title Television, which is a part of Universal International Studios

Writer Scripted — Comedy [TV — National]

“On Her Turf”

Peacock/NBC Olympics

Sports Program [TV — National]

Pati Jinich (“La Frontera with Pati Jinich”)

PBS

Producer — Documentary /Unscripted / Non-Fiction [TV — National]

“Making History”

ESPN (United States of America)

GRAND AWARD Sports Feature [TV — National]

Pilar Perez (En sus zapatos)

ESPN Deportes & ESPN International

Non English Individual Achievement [TV — National]

“Pose”

FX

GRAND AWARD Drama [TV — National]

“Pose”

FX

Ensemble Cast [TV — National]

Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb (“Today”)

TODAY/NBC News

On-Air Talent — News [TV — National]

“Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret”

MSNBC Films, Cinemation Studios, NBC News Studios

Non-Fiction Entertainment [TV — National]

Suzan-Lori Parks (“Genius: Aretha”)

National Geographic

Producer — Entertainment Limited Series

Tamron Hall (“Tamron Hall Show”)

ABC News/ Disney

On-Air Talent — Entertainment [TV — National]

“The New York Times Presents: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson”

FX

Documentary — Entertainment [TV — National]

“The Rescue of Parwana”

CNN

Hard News Feature [TV — National]

Tina Lifford (“Queen Sugar”)

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Actress in a Supporting Role — Drama [TV —National]

Tonya Simpson (“ABC News”)

ABC News

Producer- News [TV — National]

“Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller”

National Geographic

News Magazine [TV — National]

U.S. Capitol Insurrection (“Today”)

“Today”/NBC News

News Program [TV — National]

Vanessa Roth (“Impact with Gal Gadot”)

National Geographic

Writer Unscripted [TV — National]

“We Are Lady Parts”

Working Title Television, which is a part of Universal International Studios

Comedy [TV — National]

Writing Team (“The Walking Dead”)

AMC Networks

Writer Scripted — Drama [TV — National]

Yvette Lee Bowser (“Run the World”)

STARZ

Showrunner Fiction — Comedy [TV — National]