New Trailer! Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Returns Following Oscars Slap

Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith is back at the red table in the wake of the Oscars altercation between her husband Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock.

A new “Red Table Talk” trailer does not address the slap, but it looks like Jada, her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris will be tackling some tough topics.

Among the guests will be Janelle Monáe, who will address coming out at 32, her father’s addiction to crack cocaine, and dealing with “real rejection/abandonment issues.”

Kim Basinger and daughter Ireland Baldwin also join the show, with Kim opening up about her “very public divorce” from Alec Baldwin and Ireland discussing her past physical, verbal, and emotionally abusive relationships.

This season, the three Smith children will sit down together, including Willow and brothers Jaden and Trey. It also looks like Ayleen Charlotte, a victim of the con artist featured in the “Tinder Swindler,” is speaking out, as well as Rachel DeLoache Williams, who wrote the book “My Friend Anna” about fake German heiress Anna Delvey.

The panel will also sit down with April Simpkins, the mother of “Extra” correspondent Cheslie Kryst, who took her own life in January. In the trailer, the heartbroken mom says, “It was so hard. I walked through the door and just collapsed in my son’s arms.”