T.R. Knight on Another Possible Return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Exclusive)

Actor T.R. Knight was recently hanging out on the set of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and now he’s explaining why!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Knight at the Season 2 premiere of “The Flight Attendant,” where he hinted that he might direct an episode!

As for why he was on set, he shared, “I was shadowing Chandra Wilson, she was directing her 22nd episode, and whenever you can learn from Chandra Wilson... She’s a mentor in life.”

When asked if he would direct an episode, he commented, “I don’t know, but it was amazing. I can’t describe the [feeling] being on that set again after all that time… It was a lot of emotion.”

T.R. noted that there was “a lot of love” on set since the same crew is still there.

As for his character George O'Malley possibly returning for a future episode, he smiled, saying, “As another apparition, I don’t know.”

In the 17th season, Knight’s character returned to the show in a dream.

On “The Flight Attendant,” Knight plays the brother of Kaley Cuoco’s character. This season, Sharon Stone is joining the show as their mom. He admitted that it was “intense” to have Sharon playing his mother.

This season, Knight’s character witnesses Sharon slap Kaley in a scene. He said, “I was in the room.”

Knight praised Cuoco, calling her “amazing.” It looks like they’ll have more scenes together this season since his character is in the “same location” as her. He elaborated, “Getting a chance to not just be on the phone with her… She makes it all easy. She makes it fun. It’s just exciting working with her.”