New ‘RHOBH’ Trailer! Erika Jayne Called Out for Drinking While on Antidepressants

There is a lot to unpack in the new “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” trailer!

The show is back for Season 12 with Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and newbie Diana Jenkins, along with friend Kathy Hilton.

One of the many story lines this season will revolve around Erika, who appears to be in party mode as Garcelle points out she’s been a “little tipsy” lately.

Lisa warns Erika, "You take your antidepressants or you drink, but you can't do both."

Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi was accused of embezzling money from airline victims, and the topic comes up in a heated discussion between Erika and Crystal. Jayne lashes out, "You want to be on the side of the victims because you think it's cool. I don't give a f--k about anybody else but me."

When Erika accuses Garcelle of trying to make her look bad, Beauvais hits back, "I don't have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own."

Jayne is also fed up with being at the center of all the negative attention. At one point she asks Jenkins, "If we're going to talk about Erika's behavior, are we going to talk about everybody in this group?" Cut to Erika telling the group she was “pummeled” last season.

Of course, there is more tension to go around.

Sutton tells Diana in an icy exchange, "I think you're a soulless person," and Jenkins tells her, "You need a new villain? Here I am."

Then there are siblings Kyle and Kathy.

Rinna tells Kathy, "You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I'm sorry, Kathy, you're not going to get away with it." As a crying Kyle tells Hilton, "I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?"