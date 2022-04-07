Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco is back for Season 2 of “The Flight Attendant,” and Sharon Stone is playing her mom!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Kaley to get the scoop on the new season and working with Sharon.

Cuoco said, “I keep getting asked was she someone that was in my mind or on some dream list. I would have never even put her on my dream list because I wouldn’t think she would have ever done it. That’s dreaming too big… but we found out she loved the show.”

She went on, “Once we got everything done and her deal was done… I didn’t believe any of it… then she showed up and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God,’ I was like, ‘Sharon Stone!’ It was one of the coolest experiences.”

Kaley’s character Cassie Bowden is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset.

The actress explained, “We took the alcohol away and I think that's her high which is why she loves it so much, but we find out very quickly that she is not doing as well as she is claiming to be.”

Her character will have to face several versions of herself as she heads overseas.

HBO Max

Cuoco says “all these aspects of her she doesn’t love. I didn’t realize I’d be playing all of them… it was very wild. There is no one I’d rather work with less than myself and so there is a lot of me, but it was really wild. It took a lot of prep and a lot of homework, but I think what we did was really cool.”

Jenn joked, “Can I just live vicariously through Cassie for a second…? What is it like making out with so many beautiful men?

Kaley teased, “You know it’s a tough job.”

Lahmers asked, “Please tell me Kaley Cuoco is having just as much fun in her own life.”

Kaley insisted, “Ha, Cassie is having more fun, but I’m getting there. I’m trying to take bits of Cassie and be a little bit more like her in some ways and a little less like her in others.”