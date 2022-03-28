Jessica Chastain Revealed Son’s Name in Her Oscars Acceptance Speech

Getty Images

Jessica Chastain gave a shout-out to her kiddos during her Oscars acceptance speech, revealing her son’s name for the first time!

Chastain won Best Actress for her role in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and acknowledged her children at the ceremony, saying, “Giulietta and Augustus, you are my heart.”

Jessica and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo have been very private when it comes to their family.

In March 2020, however, couple was spotted walking with Giulietta in a stroller and a newborn in a carrier, fueling reports they had welcomed a second child.

The couple reportedly welcomed Giulietta, 3, in 2018 via surrogate, and Jessica seemed to confirm her daughter’s arrival in a 2019 Instagram post.

The star shared a photo of a baby's hand with some serious bling from Piaget ahead of the Golden Globes. She wrote in the caption, “You've got good taste, kid.”

Meanwhile, during her Oscars speech, Jessica spoke about another family member, her sister Juliet Chastain who took her own life in 2003 at age 24.

She said, “Right now we are coming out of some difficult times that have been filled with a lot of trauma and isolation and so many people out there feel hopeless and they feel alone. Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States.”

Chastain continued, “It’s touched many families, it’s touched mine, especially members of the LGBTQ community, who often feel out of place with their peers. We are faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country with the only goal of further dividing us… and in times like this I think of Tammy and I’m inspired by her radical acts of love… I’m inspired by her compassion and I see it as a guiding principal that leads us forward and it connects us all in the desire that we want to be accepted for who we are, accepted for who we love and to live a life without the fear of violence or terror. For any of you out there who do in fact feel hopeless or alone, I just want you to know that you’re unconditionally loved for the uniqueness that is you.”