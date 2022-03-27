Oscars 2022 Pre-Glam: See the Stars Getting Ready!

Hollywood A-listers took to social media to give us a preview of their 2022 pre-Oscars rituals!

Kourtney Kardashian stopped by The Beauty Sandwich for some Oscars prep.

Serena Williams gave fans an inside look at the Dolby Theatre ahead of the ceremony as Harry Styles' "Golden" played.

"Belfast" star Jamie Dornan got ready with a beauty mask.

Simu Liu gave fans a glimpse of his beauty routine ahead of the big show.

Amy Schumer met up with skincare specialist Georgia Louise before co-hosting the show.

Tracee Ellis Ross posted a video on Instagram Stories teasing a fresh look to come.

Reba McEntire shared this snap after rehearsing "Somehow You Do," which is featured in "Four good Days" and up for Best Song.