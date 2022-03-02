Jennifer Hudson’s Daytime Talk Show Coming to FOX

Mike Rozman/Warner Bros.

Jennifer Hudson is coming to daytime this fall with the launch of her new talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” on FOX.

Hudson’s show is positioned to be Warner Bros. TV studio’s new flagship daytime talk show once “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” comes to an end following a 19-season run.

Jennifer can’t wait to get to work on the new show and start connecting with guests, saying in a statement, “I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of highs, the lowest of lows, and just about everything in between, but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all just keep on living.’”

She continued, “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning, 20 years ago, and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people, and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

The show marks a bit of a reunion for Hudson and Mike Darnell, the President of Unscripted and Alternative Television at Warner Bros. Prior to Warner Bros., Darnell was the longtime Head of Alternative at FOX, where he oversaw the massive “American Idol” franchise, a show Hudson knows well after making it to the final rounds of the third season in 2004. Although she didn’t win the competition, it set the stage for her career explosion, and soon after she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the film “Dreamgirls.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Darnell said, “I knew that Jennifer was a force to be reckoned with from the moment I met her nearly 20 years ago. From her Grammy-winning career in music, to her Oscar-winning acting career, Jennifer’s amazing talent, big heart and authenticity shine through in everything she does. I am thrilled to be working with her in this new role. She’s a natural, and I know audiences will embrace her in their homes every day.”

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television is producing the show in association with Telepictures, the company behind “Extra.” The daytime newcomer will be distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.