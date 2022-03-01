Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson Expecting Baby #3

“Big Brother” couple Jessica Graf, 31, and Cody Nickson, 36, have another baby on the way!

On Tuesday, the pair made the announcement with a reel on Instagram.

Their baby is due in August.

They wrote on Instagram, “A lot of you have already guessed it and it’s nice to not have to hide it anymore 😃 We prayed for you & now we can’t wait to meet you.”

The reel also features their two daughters, Maverick, 2, and Carter, 16 months, smiling over the news, with one of them even holding a sonogram.

The pair tied the knot over three years ago.

More than a year ago, Cody made it known that he wanted to Jessica “pregnant again” in 2021. He joked on his Instagram Story, “I’ll tag her so she can slap me later. Ha.” Looks like he got his wish!

In July, Nick gushed about his life with Jessica. He wrote on Instagram, “I had no idea that one day I would be on [‘Big Brother’], nor that it would change the course of my life forever. I met the love of my life, Jessica. I don’t say that lightly. Since the day we met, we’ve spent almost every waking and sleeping moment together. We are inseparable. We would go on to win the Amazing Race together as a team, and this would give us the money to buy our house, grow our businesses, get married, and start our family.”

“God has blessed my life beyond what I could’ve ever imagined and am incredibly thankful for my wife and kids,” Cody added. “I am also humbled and appreciate the kindness and support many of you that have shown me and my family.”

