Pic! Reality Star Cody Nickson’s Shocking Before-and-After 30-Lb. Fat-Loss Transformation

“Big Brother” and “The Amazing Race” star Cody Nickson is working hard on his body over the holidays!

On Monday, Nickson showed off his jaw-dropping body transformation.

Along with posting a side-by-side pic, Nickson wrote on Instagram, “I hate posting pictures of myself, this post won't be up long. If you look at my feed, you actually won't see a single post with just me in it. This is intentional. I don't feel it necessary to say ‘look at this picture of me'... seems like there is too much of that going on in the world."

Noting that this post is “different,” Cody said, “This picture shows a 30 pound targeted fat loss by me using a strategy compiled from about a dozen+ different diet and workout plans. No muscle was lost and I even gained more lean muscle. Folks, I’ve tried them all. What have I learned? Fat loss is one simplest things to accomplish and everyone tries to complicate it.”

Cody pointed out that his book “The Last Fitness Strategy” will give people the “EXACT answers to fat loss.”

He stressed, “This Fat Season is over, time to kick it into gear. Fight the war on fat, fit into those jeans again, no more excuses. You’re afraid to start?... This book is the answer and will show you exactly where to begin.”

When an Instagram follower asked if it was difficult to work out as a dad of two, Cody said, “You gotta wake up earlier than the kids…otherwise they will steal your treadmill. I actually just bought @mavericknickson a treadmill that's on its way so [my daughter] won't steal mine."

Cody became a dad for the third time in October when his wife Jessica Graf gave birth to their daughter Carter.