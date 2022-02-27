Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Dish on Coordinated SAG Awards Outfits

Getty Images

It was date night for Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 SAG Awards Sunday night!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and Special Correspondent Adam Glassman spoke with the couple, who were both looking fantastic in navy.

Of their coordinated outfits, Jada quipped, “This was a mistake — it was a good mistake.”

Will added, “It was serendipitous.”

Will’s look was custom Dolce & Gabbana, while Jada’s vintage look was from the closest.

Will smiled, saying, “You can’t look like the couple that has a camper and they drive cross country in the matching sweat suits. We’re not doing that, this was an accident.”

When asked who has the last say on their looks, Will answered, “Jada is the fashionista in our house “

Referencing their daughter Willow, Jada noted, “Willow really is the fashionista; she has the last word on me.”

Will added, “I just go by her look. I put it on and I stand there… This is a good look, I’m feeling sexy about myself.

Jada commented, “You should.”

Will is nominated for his work as Richard Williams in “King Richard,” which is based on Serena and Venus Williams’ rise to fame in the tennis world and their dad’s guidance of their careers.

As for who is his King Richard in real life, Will answered, “My father was very, very similar to Richard Williams… My father was military, so a little more push to it… I could connect to some of the perspectives of Richard Williams, having a dream for his family and not being able to find support in the world. My father had a very similar mentor relationship with Willow, which also helped me to understand that father-daughter relationship. I grew as an actor, I also grew as a human to be able to embody the times of Richard Williams.”

Jada shared, “Who is my King Richard…? My grandmother was my queen… Queen Marion”

Turning to Will, Jada said, “You played a lot of different roles in my life.”