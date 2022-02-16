‘Bridgerton’ Stars Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley on Their Season 2 Love Story

“Bridgerton” fans, the wait is almost over!

Now, the secrets, the scandals, and the sex are back… and so is our favorite high-society gossip queen Lady Whistledown.

“Extra” is breaking down all the Season 2 surprises surrounding Netflix’s record-breaking romantic drama.

The new season centers on the oldest brother Lord Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who is searching for a wife. That’s where Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma, comes in.

Jonathan and Simone opened up to Entertainment Weekly about becoming the series’ hot new couple.

Bailey shared, “I think it's the greatest love story when he meets the person who makes him look inside,” and Simone added, “It was a lot of fun to play with Johnny.”

Ashley went on to dish, “They begin as enemies and they spar off each other. But I think that transition from enemies to lovers is... they both teach each other lessons on how to love, how to let it in.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour also put Colin and Benedict Bridgerton… aka Luke Newton and Luke Thompson in the hot seat.

When she asked, “Will we get to see more steaminess from Benedict?” Thompson teased, “Relentless, relentless steaminess… The fun of Benedict is that he seems to be a bit of a mystery and even a mystery to himself.

Colin has his own mystery going on. Newton teased, “Will I be starting the season sunning it up in Greece… or will I be back in Mayfair gossiping the Ton?”

Fans also have yet to find out if the rumors that a possible Prince Charles and Princess Diana-inspired storyline is true. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with the cast ahead of the SAG 2021 awards, but they neither confirmed nor denied the gossip. At the time, they hadn’t yet started filming Season 2.

We will see the return of Colin and Benedict’s sister Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor). Sadly her beau the Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page, will not be back