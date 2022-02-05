Mario Cantone Remembers the Moment Willie Garson Told Him He Was Sick

In a new interview with People magazine, "And Just Like That..." star Mario Cantone is remembering the heartbreaking moment castmate and friend Willie Garson shared with him his terminal cancer diagnosis.

In spite of the fact that Cantone played Garson's husband on the series, he revealed, "I had no idea until he told me. I thought he was kidding. And then he turned his head and I saw his look and I went, and then I sat down next to him. We both cried and it was horrible."

Until Garson opened up, right before his death at 57 following a short, private pancreatic cancer battle, only Sarah Jessica Parker knew about his illness.

Now, Garson says the show — the season finale began streaming on HBO Max this week — handled the absence of Garson's Stanford Blatch "very well," and praises the writing of the scene in which his character Anthony tells SJP's Carrie that Stanford has left him and moved to Tokyo. "I love that scene. I think it's beautifully written," he tells People.

Now that Season 1 is over, is "And Just Like That..." also over?

Cantone tells the outlet, "I think we all want to do it. I hope so. We had a great time this season."