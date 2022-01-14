Tiffany Haddish Recalls First Memory of Bob Saget

Instagram

Tiffany Haddish is just one of the comedians starring in the Apple TV+ show “The Afterparty,” but right now she is remembering the ones she’s lost.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Tiffany, who opened up about how she is feeling. “My career is blowing things out of the water, my life, because I’m a human, it feels like it’s in shambles, but it’s not. I’m just sad because I’ve had some losses.”

That includes her friend Bob Saget. She recently posted a tribute to him and called him one of her first great teachers.

“My first memory of him is when he came into the comedy camp and I got on stage and to tell some of my jokes.” She went on, “He goes, ‘Good, that’s good. Now keep the time…’ Like, stick to time.” Explaining she went over her three minutes, she said, “I was going over the time… I wanted to tell my whole story.”

Now Tiffany’s name is being floated around as a possible Oscar host. She said, “Would I? Sure, if the coin is right, ya know what I’m saying? It isn’t got to be crazy money,but it’s got to be enough to put a down payment on an apartment building.”

First, she is starring in “The Afterparty,” a murder-mystery comedy about a high school reunion after-party that turns deadly. Tiffany plays a detective on the case. “My whole life I’ve been watching detective shows,” she said, adding with a smile, “I use to date dope dealers. I used to get pulled in for questioning a lot and, um, then I started dating some detectives and police so, ya know, I know my way around the system a little bit.”