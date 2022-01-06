What to Expect from ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 5

MTV

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Jenni “JWoww” Farley, DJ Pauly D, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi as they promoted the fifth season of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

While Jenni teased that there will be some “drama” and “top-notch pranks” this season, Nicole stressed that the cast “really tried to enjoy this vacation.”

Along with enjoying the “beautiful scenery,” Nicole added, “We actually brought back to our old roots… I’m excited for the fans to see that.”

Pauly elaborated, “You are going to see how we make a family vacation happen in the pandemic… We brought it back to some old-school days.. It was dope.”

As for some special guests this season, Pauly D teased, “We have guests that have been COVID-tested. Some family members come. The usual group.”

When asked why people have followed the cast all these years, Jenni stressed, “I think a lot of our viewers grew up with us… At the end of the day, we’re very relatable… They are able to relate to our craziness.”

Snooki noted, “I feel like we never really took each other seriously… We don’t judge each other. We just get each other.”

Jenni expressed the importance of having a “family first” mentality, and even revealed that the cast talks to each other every day on a group chat!

With the new year, what is the cast hoping for? Jenni answered, “I would like COVID to be over.”

Jenni explained, “I really want it to be normal for the kids. I want them to have the childhood without masks and social distancing because I’m a true believer in having kids in school.”