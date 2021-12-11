Television December 11, 2021
Helen Mirren Puts a Team to the Test in ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’ Sneak Peek
TBS
The pressure is on in this new clip from “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses”!
In the video, we see master of ceremonies Helen Mirren put the Gryffindor team to the test with a tough Ron Weasley question. Watch!
This week is the wildcard matchup, as two teams battle for one last chance at the grand finale.
Tune in to TBS and Cartoon Network on Sunday at 8 p.m. to catch the action.