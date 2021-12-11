Helen Mirren Puts a Team to the Test in ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’ Sneak Peek

TBS

The pressure is on in this new clip from “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses”!

In the video, we see master of ceremonies Helen Mirren put the Gryffindor team to the test with a tough Ron Weasley question. Watch!

This week is the wildcard matchup, as two teams battle for one last chance at the grand finale.