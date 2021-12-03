People’s Choice Awards Names Halle Berry & Kim Kardashian Among This Year’s Icons

Getty Images

The People have spoken and there are Icons to be honored!

Oscar winner, director, and producer Halle Berry will receive the People’s Icon award at this year’s People’s Choice Awards. Berry will be honored for her contributions to television and film. Her current movie “Bruised,” with which she makes her directorial debut, has given Netflix the number one streamed movie in the U.S. and number two worldwide. Cardi B, who helped Berry executive produce the movie’s soundtrack, will present Berry with the honor.

Joining Berry onstage will be Kim Kardashian, who will receive the Fashion Icon award for her impact on the fashion industry and her entrepreneurial success. Grammy winner and five-time PCA winner Christina Aguilera will be presented with the first ever Music Icon award for her contributions to the music industry.

Entertainment powerhouse Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been anointed with the People’s Champion title for his contributions to the entertainment industry and multiple philanthropic partnerships.