Watch the Media Access Awards on ExtraTV.com!

“Extra” has partnered with the Easterseals and Media Access Awards to bring you the star-studded ceremony right here on ExtraTV.com.

Tune in Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. for the annual event honoring individuals, TV series, and films that have redefined on-screen representation for the disability community. Watch the show here!

Deaf advocate Millicent Simmonds will host as the show honors John Krasinski (“A Quiet Place”), Selma Blair (“Introducing Selma Blair”), Keah Brown (activist, author, journalist, and creator of the hashtag #DisabledAndCute), Marlee Matlin (“CODA”), and more.

The special night will also include appearances by Lauren Ridloff, Jimmy Kimmel, Russell Crowe, Jim Parsons, Zac Efron, Meredith Scott Lynn, and others.

Easterseals of Southern California CEO Mark Whitley said of teaming up with “Extra,” “We are excited to partner with ‘Extra,’ who will introduce the outstanding Media Access Awards show to an even larger audience. This partnership will bring more awareness about the importance of disability inclusion and representation, while celebrating those who are moving the entertainment industry forward.”

The award show’s CEOs Deborah Calla and Allen Rucker added, “The Media Access Awards have been hailed as the premiere showcase for the celebration of disability-centered stories and disabled performers in Hollywood for years. With ‘Extra’s’ involvement, we can now reach a much bigger national audience. We are thrilled.”

“We are proud to be the first media partner to provide a streaming platform for the Media AccessAwards on Extratv.com as we celebrate and honor representation and inclusion within the disability community,” said “Extra” senior executive producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey and executive producers Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel.