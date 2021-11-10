Kenan Thompson Set to Host People’s Choice Awards 2021

Mary Ellen Matthews

It’s Kenan time!

The “Saturday Night Live” star will step onto the stage as the host of the 2021 People’s Choice Awards next month.

The two-time PCA nominee is ecstatic about hosting. In a statement, he said, “I can’t believe I get to host the PCAS!! I’m beyond blessed to be nominated twice and part of two more nominations for ‘SNL.’ Good times indeed! Congrats to all the nominees — we already won!”

Thompson is up for both the 2021 Comedy TV Star and Male TV Star for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” The People’s Choice Awards celebrate all forms of entertainment, chosen entirely by the people. So before Thompson can fully start celebrating, the fans’ votes need to be counted!

Thompson has some stiff competition in the Male TV Star category, since he is up against Dwayne Johnson, Anthony Mackie, Jason Sudeikis and Chase Stokes. It’s not any easier in the Comedy TV Star category, with former “SNL” alum Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Sudeikis among the contenders.

Voting is currently open for the 40 categories across movies, television, music, and pop culture through Wednesday, November 17, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans can either vote online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter.

See the full list of all 40 categories and nominees here!