Ellen Pompeo Reveals Life Lessons She Learned from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Ellen Pompeo about her new podcast “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo,” as well as her hit show “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Pompeo explained why she created the podcast, saying, “We're always learning lessons but especially as a woman navigating these shark-infested waters of Hollywood, I didn't really have a lot of women to go to and ask advice about things, and I had to learn a lot of hard lessons. I just think for me, at this age, 50 years old, I can have conversations on this podcast and talk about things, talk to authors, actors, creators, business women, business people, and shed some light and teach young people something and they feel like they have a place to go to for advice or some sort of mentorship-like discussion.”

Pompeo felt that her podcast is a way for her to use her platform “in a positive way.”

Ellen’s co-star “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star Patrick Dempsey has appeared on her podcast. In the past, he noted that “Grey’s Anatomy” gave him the best life lessons. Ellen agreed, saying, “I think the way our connections as human beings deepen is through conflict and growth.”

“We can use the conflict and have nothing come out of it,” Ellen continued, “but the wiser choice is to have the conflict mean something and grow from it and deepen our connections.”

Ellen stressed the importance of being “less judgmental” and asking questions when you don’t have the same opinions and beliefs as someone.

Another guest on Ellen’s podcast… “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay! Ellen shared, “She was so fun to talk to and we had a meaningful discussion about her experience, which she trusted me enough to come on and talk about.”

When asked how she feels about the success of “Grey’s Anatomy” after 18 seasons, Ellen said, “I never thought we would make it this far and we have our super loyal fans to thank. We’d never be on the air without them.”