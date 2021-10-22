Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Sex, Plus: Is She Returning to Acting?

Courtesy of NETFLIX/Netflix © 2021

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting raw, revealing, and very racy in her new docuseries about sex!

“Extra” Special Correspondent Alyssa Smith spoke with Paltrow all about “Sex, Love & goop.”

While she’s been busy building a wildly successful lifestyle brand Goop, will we see Gwyneth as an actress anytime soon? She answered, “I have too much work here at this job right now, but there is something people are trying to convince me of, but we’ll see.”

We will see a lot of her in “Sex, Love & goop.” Gwyneth teased, “The show really offers a look into something really universal which is how do we all relate to each other and ourselves and our sexuality.”

The docuseries is showcasing real life couples, experts, and treatments. She explained, “There’s everything from hands-on sexological body work, which is pretty crazy.”

When asked if she has tried any of the treatments herself, Gwyneth commented, “I have not tried any of them.”

Sex is a topic she is comfortable with, though! Paltrow noted, “Of course, in my own life, there’s certain things I don’t want to talk about as it pertains to my personal life… I talk to my friends, I talk to my partner, I’m encouraging myself to be more vulnerable in those conversations.”

As for how she is talking to her children about the subject, Gwyneth shared, “I follow their lead… They’re teenagers. I don’t think any of us really want to talk about sex with our parents, whether it’s with my parents or them with me. What I think they do know is I’m always there with an open heart and an open mind to listen to any problem they have or any question they have anything.”