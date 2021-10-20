Get the Best Deals on Fitness Products in This Week’s Joyus Boutique

We have a fitness smartwatch that’s packed with functional features, including a health report, and provides real-time metrics so you can stay on top of your workout progress. Now this new Palm Sonic device is genius! In just two and a half minutes of ultrasonic treatment, it reduces the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles while maximizing the effectiveness of your favorite products. Normally you’d need a massage for neck and shoulder strain, but you can save money and get pain relief at home with this device that combines safe electrical nerve and muscle stimulation with pulse therapy.