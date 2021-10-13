Partners October 13, 2021
Get the Latest Deals on This Week’s Joyus Boutique
The savings continue with this Week’s Joyus Boutique deals!
If your dog seems itchy or uncomfortable, you can skip a pricy trip to a vet and figure out what’s bothering them with this at-home allergy-testing kit that can report more than 100 sensitivities.
For anyone who works from home or just loves creating content for social media, the 3-in-1 iJoy kit clips onto your desk and comes with a ring light, microphone, and phone stand.
Finally, join over 10 thousand students and learn American Sign Language at your own pace with this online 13-class training program.
Take a look as Sadie Murray breaks down these items further!
All products are available for a limited time at Joyus.com/ExtraTV. Happy shopping!