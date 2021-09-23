Jennifer Grey’s Making ‘Me Time’ for Flu Shot Fridays

Jennifer Grey’s career spans over 30 years, from her debut as Cathy Bennario in “Reckless,” to playing the iconic Frances “Baby” Houseman in “Dirty Dancing,” to starring in the beloved teen comedy “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” as Jeanie Bueller. Now, she’s also opening up like never before in her upcoming memoir “Out of the Corner”

But first, she is celebrating the 35th anniversary of “Ferris Buller’s Day Off” by taking the idea of some “me time” to her latest project: Flu Shot Fridays. Check it out!

Flu Shot Fridays is a collaboration between the American Nurses Association and Sanofi Pasteur. Jennifer got involved to help encourage everyone 6 months and older to get their flu shot this upcoming season to help prevent the flu and flu-related complications. Flu vaccination is important and necessary to help protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities from the flu — especially for people 50+ and those at the highest risk for flu complications.