ITTV Italian TV Festival Returns to Los Angeles

The ITTV Italian TV Festival will be back in L.A. October 30 through November 2!

The festival will take place around the city, and kicks off in Little Italy in San Pedro with a special screening of TV shows and short films focused on young people.

Closing night November 2 will wrap up with a red carpet, award ceremony, and party at Terra rooftop restaurant.

The event, spearheaded by Good Girls Planet and Marco Testa Los Angeles, aims to bring attention to lively Italian TV production and grow relationships between Italian and American TV creators and talents.

Valentina Martelli, a co-founder of Good Girls Planet and ITTV, told Reel360, “The goal of ITTV is to promote the internationalization of the Italian System. ITTV offers unique opportunities to encourage and establish operational cooperation with international productions, fostering new relationships for producers, distributors, and film commissions, while also promoting opportunities for Italian cities, regions, Italian tourism, specialized banks, and Italian companies to establish their brands across the world.”