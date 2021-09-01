Zendaya Encapsulates Self-Confidence for Lancôme’s Idôle Aura

Lancome

Happy Birthday, Zendaya!

The actress turns 25 today and she has been keeping busy with so many projects, including the highly anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” exclusively in movie theaters December 17. But first, she’s back as the face of Lancôme’s Idôle Aura and encapsulating self-confidence. Check it out!

Idôle Aura is the first sun-kissed scent by Lancôme. It teleports you to those late summer nights by eluding the essence of rose and dazzling jasmine, accented by a refreshing aroma of salted vanilla. This is the third chapter of the Idôle fragrance collection that aims to inspire a powerful collective of women coming together with their motto “Together we are unstoppable, together we are all Idôles.”

And to celebrate, Macy’s will be launching a contest on Instagram on Thursday, September 2 where three lucky winners can enter to win a bottle of Idôle Aura signed by Zendaya. To win, participants should find the post on Macy’s Instagram feed, follow @Macys and @lancomeofficial, like the post from Macy’s on the giveaway, leave a comment including #idolebylancomesweepstakes, and tag 2 friends who are their “Idôles.” Then on Friday, September 17, Lancôme will notify the winners and deliver the signed bottles!