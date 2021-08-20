Carrie Ann Inaba Exits ‘The Talk’

CBS

Carrie Ann Inaba has made a big announcement about her future on “The Talk.”

Inaba announced her exit in a statement Friday, saying, “I enjoyed my time at ‘The Talk’ as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire ‘Talk’ family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level. I will miss ‘The Talk,’ but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show.”

In a series of Instagram videos, Carrie Ann revealed that it was a “mutual” decision to part ways after three seasons.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Inaba wrote on Instagram, “I am filled with immense gratitude for my journey on @thetalkcbs. It has been a wonderful experience and an honor to have been the moderator at The Talk, following in the footsteps of two women I very much respect. @juliechenmoonves and @thesaragilbert. Dreams do come true, if you work hard for them. I have made beautiful and lifelong friendships, I’ve had so many unforgettable experiences, (be prepared for a few memories shared in the next few days), and I’ve learned so much from all the heartfelt and authentic discussions we’ve shared with you.”

She continued, “My heart is full and content. I’m truly grateful for all that was, all that is (life is in perfection), and all that will be. To all my friends and family at @thetalkcbs I wish you a great Season ahead! And, I also very much look forward to my own future as well. 💕✨🌅 Life is good. And endings can be as beautiful as beginnings. ✨.”

Carrie Ann announced she was going on a leave of absence from the show in April. At the time, she shared on Instagram, “Hi Everyone, I have decided to take a leave of absence from @thetalkcbs to focus on my well being. We all know health is the most precious gift we have. And I need to take care of mine.”

Earlier this week, rumors were swirling that Inaba was not coming back to the show. A source told Page Six, “They haven’t announced it, but Carrie Ann is not returning, and they’ve been trying out comics and athletes to take her place.”