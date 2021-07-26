A First Look at ‘Naked and Afraid’ Season 13

Check out a teaser for the new season of “Naked and Afraid.”

On the new season, survivalists will travel to South Africa for a mental and physical challenge, where they will survive 21 days without clothes, food, or water.

Along with looking for food and water, they have to come face-to-face with deadly predators like baboons, water buffalos, snakes, jaguars, and poisonous bullet aunts!

This season will feature some familiar faces, Fernando Calderon and Dani Beauchemin, who were on previous seasons of “Naked and Afraid XL.”