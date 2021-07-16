DaniLeigh Is Expecting Her First Child

Getty Images

“Lil Bebe” singer DaniLeigh is going to be a mom!

On Friday, DaniLeigh announced that she was pregnant with a series of maternity photos. She wrote on Instagram, “As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus.”

After hearing the news, fellow singer Miguel commented on her Instagram post, “Wows congrats Dani.”

The identity of the baby’s father is unknown.

Just months ago, DaniLeigh revealed that she was “officially single” after being romantically linked to rapper DaBaby.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh worked together on song “Levi High.”