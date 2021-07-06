Why Britney Spears’ Longtime Manager Larry Rudolph Is Quitting

Getty Images

Weeks after Britney Spears’ bombshell testimony against her 13-year conservatorship, her longtime manager Larry Rudolph is resigning!

In a letter to Spears’ co-conservators Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery obtained by Deadline, he wrote, “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”

“I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career,” Rudolph went on. “As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.

While Britney slammed her management during her testimony, Larry noted that he’s “never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations” in his resignation letter.

Larry had been working for Britney since 1995, aside from a period from 2007-2008. He ended his letter with, “I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”

Larry’s resignation comes days after Britney’s co-conservator Bessemer Trust asked to resign. In court documents, Bessemer Trust said, “The Conservatee claimed irreparable harm to her interests in her testimony and, more specifically, the Conservatee's objection to the continuation of the voluntary Conservatorship and her desire to terminate the Conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."

During Britney’s testimony, she stressed her strong desire to end the conservatorship. She told the judge, “I just want my life back… My requests are to end the conservatorship without being evaluated.”