Is Nick Cannon Expecting Baby #7? Alyssa Scott’s Big Hint!

Just days after welcoming twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, it looks like Nick Cannon has another baby on the way, this one with model Alyssa Scott.

Over the weekend, a pregnant Scott seemingly confirmed that she is expecting a baby boy with Cannon.

In an Instagram Story pic, a man who is facing away from the camera is seen cradling her growing baby bump. While the man’s face is not seen, his tattoos are consistent with Nick’s.

Scott captioned the pic, “Celebrating you today.”

Last month, Scott hinted that she was pregnant with Nick’s baby in a now-deleted Instagram post that revealed that she was going to name her son Zen. S. Cannon.

In the comments of the post, Scott noted that she was 34 weeks along.

Scott appeared on Nick’s TV show “Wild ‘N Out.” They were spotted together in October at celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu.

