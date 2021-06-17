Tanya Roberts’ Handwritten Will Revealed

Getty Images

Months after former Bond girl Tanya Roberts’ death in January at age 65, details about her will have been released.

Roberts, an animal welfare advocate, left a handwritten will requesting that her pet goldfish and two dogs be taken of in the event of her death.

In the document, obtained by Page Six, Roberts left everything to her longtime partner Lance O’Brien, including her $3 million home and pension.

Roberts asked that nothing be left to her sister Barbara Leary or nephew Zack Leary.

In a note for Lance, she wrote, “I know you don’t love me but you have been a true friend and for that I’m gratefull [sic]. Have a good life & don’t blame this on yourself. I was always to [sic] sensitive to live in this world.”

O’Brien revealed in January that Roberts’ ashes would be spread in the hills behind their home in Laurel Canyon, where she regularly hiked with her dogs.