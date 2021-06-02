Shop and Save on Father’s Day Deals with Joyus Boutique

This week’s Joyus Boutique deals are bound to put a smile on dad’s face, starting with the Shyn Premium Sonic Toothbrush, which won People Magazine’s 2019 Travel Award for Best Toothbrush.

Plus, for the dad who enjoys the outdoors, the Bite Helper Itch Neutralizer is a nontoxic, chemical-free treatment to soothe a mosquito bite itch in seconds. Lastly, for the golf-loving dads out there, they can have the TopGolf experience at home with PhiGolf — a golf simulator with great reviews and incredible graphics where you control gameplay with your golf swing.