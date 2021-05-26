‘The Voice’ Crowns a Season 20 Winner!

NBC

Cam Anthony was the big winner on “The Voice” Season 20 finale!

It was an emotional night as the 19-year-old from Blake Shelton’s team was crowned the champion as the confetti rained down.

This also means more bragging rights for Shelton, who has a whopping eight wins now... more than any other coach.

After the show, Blake tweeted, “Cam, your artistry has shown through all season and your impact to this show will live on for a lifetime. Congratulations on the big win! Now time to celebrate!!!!!!!”

The pair even sang together during the episode, performing the Fine Young Cannibals' “She Drives Me Crazy.”