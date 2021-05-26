Must-See Moments! Producers Tease iHeart Radio Music Awards

Getty Images

Music fans won’t want to miss the iHeart Radio Music Awards tomorrow night on FOX!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with executive producers John Sykes and Tom Poleman, who teased the must-see moments.

John insisted, “You must be here at the top of the show… Ariana Grande, for the first time in a year, is going to be seen on television and she is joining The Weeknd to perform his number one hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ The first place you will ever see it will be right here on this show.”

Tom added, “Elton John has handpicked three artists to cover his songs as he gets his Icon Award,” as they further spilled that Brandi Carlile, H.E.R. and Demi Lovato are the musicians on deck to sing the legend’s songs.

Other big performances include Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay, and Doja Cat. There will also be special appearances by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, LL Cool J, Nelly, Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana, Lil Jon, Robin Thicke, Joel McHale and others.

Usher will be hosting the live event, and he told us, “You’re going to get some Usher moves… some Usher commentary. I’ll have a good time with you, be loose, and, you know, these are the moments that that make it magical.” He added, “Just to be in the same room with, you know, an audience is really amazing.” Watch!

This year’s Song of the Year contenders include The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Post Malone’s “Circles,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR” featuring Roddy Ricch, and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar.” Check out the full list of nominees here!