Heidi Klum Says Daughter Leni Is a ‘Ham’ in Front of the Camera, Plus: She Talks ‘Ellen’s’ Goodbye

Heidi Klum looked amazing on the red carpet at the MTV TV & Movie Awards: UNSCRIPTED, where her show “Making the Cut” was up for an award.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with the model and TV host, who opened up about her daughter Leni, 17, making waves in the modeling world.

“I’m proud of her, obviously, for more her grades in school than when she is doing nice modeling pictures,” she said. “I know she is pretty, so I am more happy about her good grades. Most importantly, she has fun doing this modeling and she’s not scared of it. You know, so many people are shell-shocked when the camera is in their face or they get asked questions. I guess because she has been around me on sets… she is used to it. She just loves to play in front of the camera. She is a ham.”

Heidi also reflected on the news Ellen DeGeneres will end her show in 2022. Heidi, a guest on the show many times, said, “I’m sad she’s not continuing, but I’m sure she has something else up her sleeve. She’s an entertainer. She is a comedian. I am sure she will still want to make people laugh.”

Klum recounted her experiences on the show, sharing, “I mean, we’ve done the most craziest things, from swaddling fake babies… to making meatballs and throwing them in the audience. I was once in this bucket, sitting in a chair, and lost something and went into this water thing. She makes you do these weird things. I always had fun doing all that stuff with her.”