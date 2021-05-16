Report: Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly Split

Getty

Are Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly over?

People reports a source says Noah, 37, and Kelly, 40, are calling it quits after starting to see each other last August.

They kept their rumored relationship totally under wraps, never confirming it, so it seems likely they won't comment on the reported breakup.

Spotted together in September, they were also said to be moving in together when Noah bought an L.A. home in December, at which time a source told People the couple was "still really happy and in love."

Over the weekend, Noah was spotted in Miami with Dave Grutman and DJ Steve Aoki, while Minka has recently posted about a carefree Mexican trip.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.