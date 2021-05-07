‘The Office’ Mystery Solved! The Famous Father of Jan’s Baby Revealed

Getty Images

“The Office” stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are spilling on the father of Jan Levinson’s baby!

The name of her sperm donor was written out of the show, but the actresses claim they know who it was based on the original script.

During the “Office Ladies” podcast, they dish on the Season 4 episode “Goodbye Toby,” when Michael Scott (Steve Carell) learns his ex-girlfriend Jan (Melora Hardin) is pregnant.

Jenna and Angela claim tennis pro Andy Roddick is the dad! Fischer, who played Pam Beesly, explained that Andy is friends with Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) and would often come by set.

“I have to imagine that the reason they wrote it as being Andy Roddick’s sperm was a little bit of a nod to Andy, who has an amazing sense of humor,” she said. “I am so sad for his sake that this did not stay in the episode.”

Andy’s wife Brooklyn Decker heard the news and joked on Instagram, “Jan, sweetie, we need to talk.”