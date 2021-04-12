John Stamos Talks Basketball Show ‘Big Shot’ and the Lakers Legend Who Helped Him Prepare

Getty

John Stamos is going from “Full House” to full-court press, playing a high-strung high school basketball coach on “Big Shot,”but he confessed to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, “I know nothing about sports.”

He added, “It's embarrassing… I didn't play sports. I don't know about them.”



Stamos turned to Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West for coaching and playing tips, explaining, “I said, ‘Mr. West, thank you for letting me come to this rehearsal,’ and he said, ‘First of all, son, it's practice, not rehearsal.’”

Rachel asked John, “When you go back and you think when you first got started… when is the first time you knew you had become a big shot?” He joked, “When I got my towels monogrammed JS. ‘Ah, I've made it.’”

More seriously, he said, “My dad had a way of making sure I didn't get too big for my britches… In fact, when I got ‘General Hospital,’ I was still living at home.”

He went on, “And I was working at my dad's restaurant on the weekend, and he wouldn't let me quit… I'd come home from a trip and I'd have… 10 grand in cash or something and I'd say, ‘Look what I got.’ And he'd go, ‘Great. Go clean the dog poop in the backyard.’"

Life at home is a little different now with wife Caitlin and their 1-year-old son Billy, but Caitlin keeps him in check, “She is great at… not puffing me up in the least. Sometimes she'll say something and I'm like, ‘What do you mean?’ She goes, ‘Do you wish you married a fan? Because I'm not!’ Laughing he explained, “I mean, she is, but she didn't watch the shows and stuff. Everyone around me said, ‘Stick with that girl. She's the one for you.’"

The couple were sticking together during the pandemic. He said, “The only silver lining is that I got to spend a lot of time with my son and my wife. But these times they're trying. But like the coach says... ‘Just do your best. Be your best… Because the world needs that.’”