'Big Brother' Star Dies After Fighting Anorexia

The charity page filled in details for the reality star's friends and fans, noting, "It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely. We would like to request privacy at this difficult time, while Nikki's friends and family process the sad news. Full details will be released as and when we know them."



The statement went on to say, "All donations have been greatly appreciated and it was heartwarming for everyone including Nikki to see how much she was loved. Funds will be held safely in this GoFundMe until we have established an organisation supporting those suffering from anorexia to which we will make a donation in Nikki's memory. We will post updates for you with more details as soon as we have them."