The Latest on DMX Following His Overdose

DMX is undergoing brain function tests today, TMZ reports.

His manager Steve Rifkind spoke with the site on Tuesday, explaining, "DMX is currently on life support and in a coma. There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive. Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what's best from there. We appreciate your prayers and support."

According to TMZ, DMX, 50, overdosed around 11 p.m. on Friday, then suffered a heart attack. His condition has been described as “vegetative” by some sources, but others have insisted he does have “some brain activity.”

His fiancée Desiree Lindstrom and DMX’s mother have reportedly been by his side, and his children have been coming to see him individually.

On Monday, hundreds showed up for a prayer vigil outside the White Plains Hospital in New York, where he is fighting for his life.