DMX Dead at 50

Getty Images

On Friday, rapper DMX died at the age of 50, a week after a reported drug overdose led to a heart attack.

DMX’s family broke the news on his death in a statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

In its own statement, White Plains Hospital said, “White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time. Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest last week."

Just before the sad news was announced, TMZ had reported that DMX's organs were “failing by the minute." His loved ones had been told to fly in immediately.

On Thursday, DMX’s manager Steve Rifkind took to Instagram to address the death rumors, urging, “Stop with the rumors. He is still alive — and he is still on life support.” He said the rumors were “not helping anybody. Let the family relax for a night.”

According to TMZ, DMX overdosed around 11 p.m. last Friday, then suffered a heart attack. His condition had been described as “vegetative” by some sources, and TMZ reported that his brain had been deprived of oxygen for nearly 30 minutes.

DMX’s fiancée Desiree Lindstrom and his mother reportedly rushed to be by his side, and his 15 children had been coming to see him individually.