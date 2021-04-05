Celebrity News April 05, 2021
Hundreds Join Prayer Vigil for DMX, Including His Fiancée & Their Son
Family, friends, and fans are hoping the power of prayer can help DMX.
TMZ reports hundreds showed up for a prayer vigil outside the White Plains Hospital in New York where he is fighting for his life.
Some of DMX’s 15 children were in the crowd, along with his ex-wife Tashera Simmons and ex-girlfriend Yadira Borrego. His fiancée Desiree Lindstrom was there too with their 5-year-old son Exodus.
Hospital workers showed their support by holding an “X” sign up to the window.
Desiree and X’s mother have reportedly been by his side, and his children have been coming to see him individually.
According to TMZ, DMX, 50, overdosed around 11 p.m. on Friday, then suffered a heart attack. His condition has been described as “vegetative” by some sources, but others have insisted he does have “some brain activity.”
The rapper, whose 1998 debut album “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot” shook up the music world, has long battled addiction, including a stint in rehab in 2019 following a year-long prison sentence for tax evasion, one of many run-ins with the law.
In 2016, he was found in the parking lot of a Yonkers, New York, Ramada Inn with no pulse. Only a dose of Narcan saved his life.
DMX has made his mark on popular culture via seven albums, hits like “Party Up (Up in Here)” (2000), and numerous film appearances, including in “Romeo Must Die” (2000) and “Cradle 2 the Grave” (2003). He starred in his own reality series, “DMX: Soul of a Man” (2006).