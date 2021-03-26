Welcome Pool Season With the Viatek Body Dryer, Now On Sale

by: Alyson Shepard

The coldest months may be behind us, which means pool weather is coming. But if you're shuddering at thoughts of having to mop up drips from the whole family and wash piles and piles of towels again, perhaps there's a better, more efficient way to dry off, like with this advanced body dryer by Viatek.

From the shower to the pool, getting dry is a daily activity. And if you're looking to save on your energy and water bill by not running the washing machine as much, drying off towel-free is definitely the way to go. Whether you keep the Viatek body dryer in your bathroom or in the backyard by the pool, there's no denying that it'll become one of the handiest gadgets in your household.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/BqN3cS2U7hI

Using the Viatek Body Dryer is easy. Simply step on and enjoy warm or cool gusts of air traveling at 100mph, gently evaporating any beads of water you have on your skin. Using the device's accompanying remote control, you can determine the temperature you're most comfortable with and get rid of messy, excess water within seconds.

This incredible drying tool is compatible with people of all shapes and sizes and is capable of supporting up to 350 pounds. It's even sturdy enough to hold your dog, proving to be a great after-bath ritual for your favorite four-legged family members (if you can train them to step on and stay on). And since its gravity sensors allow the air to flow as soon as you step onto the dryer, it's incredibly easy for everyone in the family to use.

From eliminating excess towel usage to preventing slipping on wet floors, the Viatek Body Dryer proves beneficial in any household. And for a limited time, you can score one for just over 15% off, making it just $249.99!