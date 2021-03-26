These Bamboo Comfort Luxury Sheet Sets Are All on Sale for a Limited Time

From breathable fabric to low-maintenance, these sheets are a true dream.

by: Alyson Shepard

From romantic nights in to full-on home births, a lot can go on in that bedroom of yours! But when it comes to cozy, luxurious boudoirs, it really comes down to what you keep on your bed. And if you're still sleeping on worn-out, faded sheets you've had for longer than you can remember, perhaps it's time for a little upgrade.

From tossing and turning to those dreaded night sweats, the way you sleep is strongly dictated by your sheets. But with breathable, comfy sheets like these, you'll never have trouble getting in those much-needed ZZZs. That's because these sheets are made of a safe 60% high-quality 90gsm microfiber and 40% bamboo fiber blend that's not only hypoallergenic and cooling but also eco-friendly!

In addition to helping you drift off to dreamland, these Bamboo Comfort sheets are also a treat for the eyes. No matter how much you wash them, the sets will never become faded or lose their vibrance. And since they're wrinkle-free, they'll never leave your bed looking messy or uninviting.

Designed to fit a wide range of beds, including deep-pocket mattresses up to 16", these six-piece bamboo sheet sets include one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and four pillowcases and are all over 65% off and available in full size at $36.99, queen size at $38.99, and king size at just $39.99.