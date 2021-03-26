Relieve Sore, Aching Muscles With The Actigun, Now Over 70% Off

by: Alyson Shepard

If you've been getting into shape after a long pandemic pause, good for you! Whether you're running, lifting weights, or doing the latest HIIT program (check out the Jillian Michaels fitness app!), chances are your muscles are taking a real beating. But instead of dropping a ton of green on a massage therapist, take pain relief into your own hands with a quality percussion massager like this one.

Boasting an impressive 1,200 to 3,300 percussions per minute, this percussive massager has the power to relieve sore muscles, speed up recovery times, and improve circulation in just about any muscle group on your body. And thanks to its innovative AI smart chip, the gun can accurately respond to your actual muscle condition, giving you the pressure you need without even having to think about it.

The Actigun also includes four massage heads, allowing you to target different muscle groups, various joints, and even sensitive areas like the spine. Plus, due to its high-efficiency thermal ventilation design, it never feels uncomfortably hot on your skin as you use it, also maintaining its high performance.

The Actigun is completely wireless and operates at a very low volume, making it convenient to use at home, the gym, the office, and beyond. And since it boasts a battery life of 120 minutes or more, you don't have to worry about constantly charging it.

For a limited time, you can get your hands on this Theragun alternative in black or in silver for just $54.99 — that's over 70% off!